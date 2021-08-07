Qbao Hits One Day Volume of $48,897.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $493,197.53 and approximately $48,897.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

