QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QCOM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

