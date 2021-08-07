QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

QCOM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $146.28. 5,731,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

