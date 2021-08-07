Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.27.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 739,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after acquiring an additional 174,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

