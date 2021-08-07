Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.57.

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$30.61. 993,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,362. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.77. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$29.45 and a 52 week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

