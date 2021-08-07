QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $1.11 million worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.00854889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041017 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

