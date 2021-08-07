Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

RAIFY stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

