Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.