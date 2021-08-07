Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

