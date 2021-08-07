Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

RPD stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

