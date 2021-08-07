Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £152.64 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,908 ($24.93) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, with a total value of £148.64 ($194.20).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.35) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,878.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

