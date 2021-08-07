Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $466.69 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $937.22 million and $466.69 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126165 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,375,990,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.