Raymond James Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $800.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $251.33 and a 12-month high of $660.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

