Raymond James Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$49.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.17.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.90. 182,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,449. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.77. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.1548248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

