Raymond James Increases NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $27.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 563,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,145. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.