Raymond James Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $220.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.