Raymond James Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $23.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 2,027,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,482. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $20,823,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.