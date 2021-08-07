Raymond James Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$182.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$123.96 price objective (down from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.59.

EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Friday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

