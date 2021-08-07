Raymond James Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $40.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Sunoco stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

