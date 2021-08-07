Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

