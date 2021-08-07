Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

