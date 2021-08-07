Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $671,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

