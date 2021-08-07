Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $792,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

