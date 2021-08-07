Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

