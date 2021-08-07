RChain (REV) Reaches One Day Volume of $117,884.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. RChain has a market cap of $98.45 million and $117,884.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,715,341 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.