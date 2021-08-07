RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. RE/MAX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

RMAX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 159,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $641.99 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

