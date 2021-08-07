RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 26,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $34.38.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $641.99 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.49.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

