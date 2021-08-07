Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

