Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.