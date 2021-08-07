Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.69. The stock had a trading volume of 476,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

