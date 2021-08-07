Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

XHB stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

