Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $123.25.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.