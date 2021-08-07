Reef (REEF) 1-Day Volume Hits $66.51 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $227.06 million and approximately $66.51 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00089092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

