Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $61.94 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $61.94 million and $10.10 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00042284 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

