Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.