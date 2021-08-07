Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a market cap of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

