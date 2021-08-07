Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 181,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

