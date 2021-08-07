Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARK opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.