RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of RNR opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

