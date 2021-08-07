Renren (NYSE:RENN) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Financial Contrast

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Renren has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renren and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 1 4 3 0 2.25

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $102.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.87%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 3.98% 33.01% 11.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 12.33 -$19.22 million N/A N/A AutoNation $20.39 billion 0.41 $381.60 million $7.12 16.46

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Summary

AutoNation beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

