Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

