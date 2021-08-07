Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.78. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

