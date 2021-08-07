Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

REPL traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 353,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,174. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

