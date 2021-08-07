Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank7 Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Bank7 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.