Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.