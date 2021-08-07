Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.