Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,019,736 shares of company stock valued at $119,415,755 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

