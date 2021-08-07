Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

COP stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

