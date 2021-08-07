Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

