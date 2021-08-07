Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.10.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of OAS opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.